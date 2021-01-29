Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 preview revealed, Goku vs Granola vs Vegeta clash

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:35 IST
The spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 are yet to be revealed as we are over two weeks away from the original release. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

The manga enthusiasts are little disappointed after knowing that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is on break. The upcoming chapter already got the preview. Let's have a look what you can have in the imminent chapter.

Here's the preview of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 – New Arc (Granola the Survivor Saga) A fierce battle involving the Universe begins!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 can show Goku and Vegeta learning some new techniques as Beerus hinted that the Gods have a lot of tricks in their arsenal apart from the Ultra Instinct. Granola is also training to get stronger in order to beat the revived Frieza and that information is still not clear.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 will show that Goku and Vegeta are learning new fighting styles as they are still no match for the Gods, BlockToro reported. The spoilers are yet to be revealed for the upcoming chapter.

The spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 are yet to be revealed as we are over two weeks away from the original release. However, the spoilers will explain the meaning behind the words of Oracle fish where it says, "The Balance of the 7th Universe is changing soon, the Strongest fighter of the Universe will be born…"

On the other hand, the manga enthusiasts will be happy to know that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 can show the initial clash between Goku and Granola where Vegeta will also be ready for some action. The fight among them will surely happen.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

