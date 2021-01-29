Norway's King Harald to undergo leg surgery

Norway's King Harald will undergo surgery on a tendon in his right leg on Saturday, the royal palace said on Friday. The 83-year-old monarch, who has been on the throne for 30 years, will be on sick leave from official duties until Feb. 14.

Crown Prince Haakon will temporarily take over his father's constitutional duties, the palace said in a statement. The king underwent heart surgery in October.

