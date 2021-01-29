Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama

Actor Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The yet-untitled movie will be penned and directed by filmmaker Sai Kabir, who has previously collaborated with the actor on 2014 film ''Revolver Rani''. ''We are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,'' Kangana in a statement.

''Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics,'' she added.

Kangana, 33, is currently filming for action drama ''Dhaakad'' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She also has ''Tejas'' and second installment of ''Manikarnika'' franchise, titled ''Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'', in the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

