PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:32 IST
Jonathan Entwistle to direct 'Willow' pilot post Jon M Chu's exit

Filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle has come board to direct the pilot of Disney Plus series ''Willow'', following Jon M Chu's exit from the series. The ''Crazy Rich Asians'' director left the project earlier this month over scheduling conflicts and the upcoming arrival of a new baby. Disney Plus announced the sequel series to Ron Howard''s 1988 classic movie ''Willow'' in October last year, with original star Warwick Davis set to return.

The fantasy drama movie, produced by George Lucas, was about a reluctant farmer (Davis) who plays a critical role in protecting a baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Entwistle will helm the pilot that is set after the events of the film.

He will also serve as executive producer along with and co-showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, 'Willow' captivated and influenced so many,'' Entwistle in a statement. ''I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me,'' he added. The production on the series will soon start in Wales, UK.

