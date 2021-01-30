Maha: Woman held for abducting daughter from estranged husband

A woman who left her husband andthree children and walked out of their Thane home last yearhas been held for allegedly kidnapping her 9-year-olddaughter, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.

After a complaint was received on January 27 from aKalwa resident that his daughter was missing, police teamsbegan a hunt, said Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspectorNitin Thackeray.

''Our probe, which included checking CCTV footage ofthe area where the girl was last seen, led us to thecomplainant's wife. She had left home on June 25 last year andwas living with another man in Sewri. She abducted the girland took her to Darukhana area in Mumbai. We have managed torescue the child,'' he said.

