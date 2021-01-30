Left Menu

Kelly Rowland welcomes baby no. 2 with Tim Weatherspoon

American singer Kelly Rowland on Saturday (local time) gave birth to a son, her second child with husband and professional boxer Tim Weatherspoon's second child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:05 IST
Kelly Rowland welcomes baby no. 2 with Tim Weatherspoon
Tim Witherspoon and Kelly Rowland (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Kelly Rowland on Saturday (local time) gave birth to a son, her second child with husband and professional boxer Tim Weatherspoon's second child. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to say:"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful[four heart emojis]." She also posted a photo of her 6- year old son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon cuddling the baby.

The 'Coffee' songstress first shared news of her pregnancy in October, revealing her baby bump on the November cover of Women's Health magazine, reported E!News. "SURPRISE!!" she captioned an Instagram post of the cover at the time. "My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!"

In Women's Health, the happy mom explained that she and Tim had spoken "loosely" about having another child, sharing, "Then COVID happened. And we were just like, 'Let's see what happens.'" She further elaborated, "But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child...I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Per E!News, at the time, the singer-songwriter also admittedly noted that her fans would be upset about the R&B star having a baby before releasing her highly anticipated fifth studio album. "I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'And I was like, 'I have to figure this out so they get both, '" she explained.

And while fans are still waiting for the new musical vibes, the new-born will surely give fans something to celebrate in the meantime. As for Titan, he's ready to be a big brother. In fact, the child has prepared for this.

In an October episode of 'Daily Pop', Kelly gushed, "He said that he wants a boy, but he's recently said he's wanted a girl. He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

