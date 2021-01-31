People News Roundup: Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Left Menu

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96 Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement.

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

