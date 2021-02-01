One Piece Chapter 1003 release set this week, what can happen to Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Yonko

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of One Piece Chapter 1002. They will be excited with amazement after learning that One Piece Chapter 1003 will be out this week. There are no breaks this time.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1003 are yet to be out. According to some predictions over the web world, the manga storyline will shift the focus from the battle between Supernova and Yonko and provide updates on rest of the characters.

If rumors are to be believed, One Piece Chapter 1003's storyline will show Sanji to be saved by Nami or Robin and the girls can fight Black Maria, leaving the chef to help others. The spoilers will be out soon as the original release is set for this week.

On the other hand, BlockToro reported that One Piece Chapter 1003 will show Sanji still stuck with Black Maria, Nami and Usopp are being chased by Page One and Ulti, Franky and Jinbe are handling Who's Who and Sasaki. It will be interesting to see what happens next and Eiichiro Oda focuses on which characters.

BlockToro further reported that One Piece Chapter 1003 may continue the Yonko vs Supernova fight for the third chapter in a row. However, nothing is confirmed yet and interesting things will be out after the release of spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1003 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, February 7, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.