Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 release set this week, preview reveals interesting facts

The recent release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 137 has highly excited the manga enthusiasts in Japan and across the world. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138. Read further to know what you can have next.

Quite similar to Tokyo Ghoul, Blue Exorcist, Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around a highschool boy who eats the finger of a war maniac demon. He gains phenomenal powers and fights against Curses (monsters formed from the deepest and strongest emotions of human beings).

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 are yet to be out. The good part is that there is no break this time. The Shibuya Incident is finally uncovered and the execution of Itadori Yuuji is also ordered.

According to BlockToro, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 can be seen to save Itadori as things are currently looking gloomy. The manga lovers can expect the upcoming chapter's spoilers this Thursday, February 4.

Here's the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 – Tokyo and the Jujutsu World went through a drastic change. The one who's after Itadori now is the special-grade sorcerer who had the same teacher as him, Okkotsu!! It means Okkotsu who was a classmate of Itadori has now become a special-grade sorcerer and wants to kill Itadori at any cost, BlockToro noted.

The physical manga copies of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 are printed two to three days in advance. However, the summary will be updated for the manga aficionados once the manga raw scans are verified and translated into English.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 138 is set to be out on Sunday, February 7, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1003 release set this week, what can happen to Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Yonko