My Hero Academia Chapter 300 preview hints time skip or Hawks’ flying ability

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:12 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 300 is likely to involve another minor time skip, which will totally change the way the manga story is moving forward.

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 299 has highly entertained manga lovers in Japan and across the world. Their passion for My Hero Academia continues to augment and now they are hell-bent to know what can be seen in Chapter 300.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 300 are yet to be revealed. However, the imminent chapter will be out this week, thus, fans are quite excited about it. It has not gone for any break.

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 spoilers can be out by Thursday, February 4. However, the spoilers are highly expected to reveal some updates on Shigaraki and All for One. It seems that the League of Villains is not very fond of AFO and the other villains overtaking things, there might be an internal clash soon.

According to some theories encircling My Hero Academia Chapter 300 (via BlockToro), Shigaraki will execute All for One to show he can't be monitored by anyone. Other theories claim All Might will die protecting Deku from the supervillains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 is likely to involve another minor time skip, which will totally change the way the manga story is moving forward. Albeit we have seen several times the manga dropping vague teasers in the past, still many believe it hints the next chapter to be tuned with the predictions.

Here's the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 – "With fierce determination, Hawks will fly again!" Does the preview mean the manga will have a time skip or the Hawks have started flying again? Since the spoilers are yet to be out, we need to wait for the confirmation.

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 is set to be released on Sunday, February 7, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

