History-sheeter killed; one held

History-sheeter killed; one heldPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:07 IST
A history-sheeter was allegedlykilled by his rival with a sharp weapon over an old enmity inHasanbagh area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said,adding the accused was arrested.
The accused, Salman Khan Samsher Khan Pathan, attackedSheikh Altaf Sheikh Ashfaq in morning hours, after the formerconfronted him, an official said.
The victim died on the spot, he said.
Both the accused and the victim are history-sheeterswho were externed from Nagpur for their criminal activities.
A case of murder has been registered, the officialadded.
