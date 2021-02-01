Left Menu

History-sheeter killed; one held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:07 IST
History-sheeter killed; one held

A history-sheeter was allegedlykilled by his rival with a sharp weapon over an old enmity inHasanbagh area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said,adding the accused was arrested.

The accused, Salman Khan Samsher Khan Pathan, attackedSheikh Altaf Sheikh Ashfaq in morning hours, after the formerconfronted him, an official said.

The victim died on the spot, he said.

Both the accused and the victim are history-sheeterswho were externed from Nagpur for their criminal activities.

A case of murder has been registered, the officialadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manches...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021