The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill confirms his rejoining via Instagram

The Witcher Season 2 got the greenlit before Season 1 was premiered. The show will land on Netflix with eight episodes. It seems the fantasy drama to be out at the end of 2021.

The production was badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier Netflix confirmed The Witcher season 2 resumed filming on August 17, 2020, but the filming was halted again in November 2020 as four members were diagnosed Covid-19 on the London set.

Moreover, a month back, The Witcher star Henry Cavill hurt his leg with a muscle injury while shooting an action scene for The Witcher Season 2. Filming was again halted for the time being.

Presently, the actor is back after his recovery and shared his picture via Instagram. He said, despite the snowy weather, his rehab is going well and the shooting of The Witcher Season 2 is continuing.

"Monday to Friday I'm up at 0430 to get a few hours rehab in before my workday starts. Some mornings are rough, but I do always get to see the dawn by the time I'm finishing up. The snow made this one even more enjoyable, if not a touch chilly!"

Additionally, it seems to be The Witcher Season 2 show will delay more due to the UK currently having a strict lockdown. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram, "We are in lockdown here in the UK so I'm using my once-a-day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time)."

"It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey," he added.

However, Henry Cavill's fans are quite excited as he gets back to work and congratulate him for his quick recovery.

There is no official telecast date for The Witcher Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web series.

