Left Menu

UK's Captain Tom was a great British hero, says minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:54 IST
UK's Captain Tom was a great British hero, says minister

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday, was a great British hero, health minister Matt Hancock said.

"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time," Hancock wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy's Ilyushin 38SD aircraft fire anti-ship missiles during exercise

The Indian Navys Long RangeMaritime Reconnaissance aircraft Ilyushin 38SD successfullyfired Combat Kh35E anti-ship missiles during the ongoingTheatre level Readiness and Operational Exercise 2021TROPEX-21, a defence statement said here on T...

This Is Us' Justin Hartley shares his parenting advice for pregnant co-star Mandy Moore

American singer-actor Mandy Moore, who is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, received parenting advice from his This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley. According to ENews, the 44-year-old actor Hartley appear...

Tiffany Haddish to host Verizon's post-Super Bowl Concert with Alicia Keys and others

Telecom company Verizon has big plans after the Super Bowl on February 7, as it has set Big Concert for Small Business, a live event hosted by Tiffany Haddish. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concert will feature performances by Al...

Peru regulators approve Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 -filing

Peru has approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for one year, according to a regulatory filing viewed by Reuters, amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases that has brought local hospitals to the brink of collapse.The one-year registration makes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021