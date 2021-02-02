UK's Captain Tom was a great British hero, says minister

UK's Captain Tom was a great British hero, says ministerReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:54 IST
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday, was a great British hero, health minister Matt Hancock said.
"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time," Hancock wrote on Twitter.
