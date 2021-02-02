Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will send a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Tom Moore after the record-breaking fundraiser died aged 100 on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year," a palace statement said.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

