Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will send a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Tom Moore after the record-breaking fundraiser died aged 100 on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year," a palace statement said.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?



