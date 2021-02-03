Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Belgian restaurateur serves mannequins; Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks and more

Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a bizarre altercation with supporters that led to four of them being ejected from Monday's game at Atlanta Hawks.

Odd News Roundup: Belgian restaurateur serves mannequins; Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.

Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping hand

A dog-like robot named Spot, seen dancing in a viral video, can now not only bring your slippers, it can pick up dirty laundry, open doors and even plant flowers. U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Tuesday unveiled a new version of four-legged Spot with an arm and the ability to charge itself, allowing it to work around the clock.

Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the 'Puppy Bowl' to encourage animal adoptions. Teams 'Ruff' and 'Fluff' face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.

Missing customers, Belgian restaurateur serves mannequins

A Belgian restaurant owner near Brussels says she misses her customers so much since her restaurant was forced to close last October under coronavirus laws, she has replaced them with mannequins. Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red wine to dummies with wigs, hats and scarves sitting at the bar this week in protest against Belgium's COVID-19 measures.

Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a bizarre altercation with supporters that led to four of them being ejected from Monday's game at Atlanta Hawks. The NBA superstar became involved in a row with a male spectator during the fourth quarter of their 107-99 win at the State Farm Arena - which is among a handful of venues allowing fans this season - before a woman began targeting the player.

