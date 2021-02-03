Left Menu

Ramin Bahrani reteaming with Netflix to develop 'Amnesty'

After helming an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel 'The White Tiger' for Netflix, director Ramin Bahrani is reteaming with the streamer for the author's 2020 book 'Amnesty'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:32 IST
Ramin Bahrani reteaming with Netflix to develop 'Amnesty'
Ramin Bahrani. Image Credit: ANI

After helming an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel 'The White Tiger' for Netflix, director Ramin Bahrani is reteaming with the streamer for the author's 2020 book 'Amnesty'. As per Variety, Bahrani is set to adapt, direct, and bankroll the film adaptation of 'Amnesty' for Netflix. Bahrani will be collaborating with his lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi for the upcoming project.

Bahrani and Azimi both served as producers on the Netflix film 'The White Tiger', based on Adiga's New York Times bestseller and Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Speaking about the upcoming project, Bahrani said, "I am thrilled to adapt Aravind's great new novel, 'Amnesty." And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again."

Bahrani added, "This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen." Set in Australia, the story will focus on Danny, an undocumented immigrant who cleans houses. The thriller's plot is set in motion when Danny realises that he has information about the murder of one of his employers.

"Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer. But if he speaks up, he will be deported. He is in a moral crisis -- what are the obligations of a man who has no rights in this world," a description of the film reads. Bahrani, widely known for '99 Homes' and 'Chop Shop', will produce the film under his Noruz Films banner, alongside Azimi and Hyde Park Entertainment's Ashok Amritraj. Bahrani most recently produced Alex Camilleri's drama 'Luzzu,' which premiered at Sundance on January 29, as a selection in the world cinema dramatic competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MPs marshalled out of Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

Three Aam Aadmi Party AAP MPs, including Sanjay Singh, were on Wednesday marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidus plea for o...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centres response on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of instant messaging platform WhatsApp.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Elect...

Chhattisgarh forms women police band in Naxal-hit Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police haveraised the states first women police band in Naxal-hit Bastardistrict, giving an opportunity to women personnel in the unitgenerally dominated by men, an official said on Wednesday.The band, which has 16 trained ...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021