Left Menu

Godzilla vs. Kong gets new trailer, Adam Wingard thanks fans on Instagram with a video

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:12 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong gets new trailer, Adam Wingard thanks fans on Instagram with a video
The trailer of the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released on January 24, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action. Image Credit: ANI

A few days back a trailer on Godzilla vs. Kong was made online. It has created a buzz over social media. The director Adam Wingard has expressed his gratitude to the viewers for their beautiful responses. Godzilla vs Kong trailer has become the highest-earning trailer of Warner Bros. Pictures. It has crossed 15 million views on WB's YouTube channel.

The trailer of the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released on January 24, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular Godzilla and King Kong franchises.

Recently, Adam Wingard shared his success via Instagram. He also shared fans' reaction video with a caption.

"Watching the Godzilla Vs Kong trailer blow up across the internet has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can't thank you all enough for making the launch such a success. When directing a big movie like this it takes years off of your life! It's a long difficult process that sometimes feels like there is no end in sight! Just look at my beard before and after GVK, I barely had any grey hairs and now I look like f****ng Santa Clause! BUT NOTHING has rejuvenated me more than being able to watch the excitement to the trailer online in the many fan reaction videos. This is what it's all about. I may not be able to enjoy this with ya'll in a cinema just yet but to see and hear the excitement in these trailer reaction videos has made this long journey worthwhile. I worked with WB on creating this video mashup of fan reactions as a way of showing my gratitude and if you check out the link in my bio I personally edited seven straight minutes of my favorite trailer reactions online. Please feel free to share :)" the director captioned his post on the Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adam Wingard (@adamwingard)

Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. The monster movie features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the main character.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31. Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read: Jurassic World 3: Dominion brings back many characters from last installment

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...

France's COVID-19 situation fragile but new lockdown not inevitable, says government

The COVID-19 situation in France remains fragile but a new national lockdown is not necessarily inevitable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal said that while the figures for new COVID-19 cases were high, and even th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as Reddit 'tumult' comes under U.S. scrutiny

World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment.The prospect of former ECB chie...

We can ask for more funds if needed, there is a provision for it: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is open to asking for more funds from the government if needed in an Olympic year, insisting that the budget allocated to his ministry for 2021-22 is satisfactory despite the cut.Rijiju said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021