Godzilla vs. Kong gets new trailer, Adam Wingard thanks fans on Instagram with a video

A few days back a trailer on Godzilla vs. Kong was made online. It has created a buzz over social media. The director Adam Wingard has expressed his gratitude to the viewers for their beautiful responses. Godzilla vs Kong trailer has become the highest-earning trailer of Warner Bros. Pictures. It has crossed 15 million views on WB's YouTube channel.

The trailer of the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released on January 24, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular Godzilla and King Kong franchises.

Recently, Adam Wingard shared his success via Instagram. He also shared fans' reaction video with a caption.

"Watching the Godzilla Vs Kong trailer blow up across the internet has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can't thank you all enough for making the launch such a success. When directing a big movie like this it takes years off of your life! It's a long difficult process that sometimes feels like there is no end in sight! Just look at my beard before and after GVK, I barely had any grey hairs and now I look like f****ng Santa Clause! BUT NOTHING has rejuvenated me more than being able to watch the excitement to the trailer online in the many fan reaction videos. This is what it's all about. I may not be able to enjoy this with ya'll in a cinema just yet but to see and hear the excitement in these trailer reaction videos has made this long journey worthwhile. I worked with WB on creating this video mashup of fan reactions as a way of showing my gratitude and if you check out the link in my bio I personally edited seven straight minutes of my favorite trailer reactions online. Please feel free to share :)" the director captioned his post on the Instagram.

Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. The monster movie features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the main character.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31. Stay with us for more updates.

