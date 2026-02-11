Left Menu

Family Ties Under Fire: Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Father

A Hong Kong court has found Kwok Yin-sang guilty under national security laws for trying to end his daughter's insurance policy, which has drawn international criticism. His daughter, Anna Kwok, is a wanted overseas activist. The court's verdict highlights the complexities of family ties and activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:12 IST
A Hong Kong court has convicted the father of a prominent overseas activist, sparking international outcry over what many see as a crackdown on family members of pro-democracy campaigners. Kwok Yin-sang, the father, was found guilty under laws expanding national security measures for trying to cancel his daughter's insurance policy.

Anna Kwok, an activist leading efforts from abroad, is among the 34 wanted individuals by Hong Kong authorities for alleged collusion with foreign forces. Despite accusations, she maintains no direct financial link with the policy. Her father's conviction is perceived as a broader move against her advocacy.

Kwok Yin-sang faces sentencing in February, with potential imprisonment accentuating fears of punitive measures on familial relations due to activism. Legal experts argue this prosecution sets a concerning precedent, while human rights advocates decry it as collective punishment against peaceful activism.

