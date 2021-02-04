Boruto Chapter 55: Will Code & Amado jointly destroy Konoha village?

The excitement among the Boruto lovers in Japan and across the planet has come down due to a month delay of Chapter 54's release. It is expected to be out in the mid of February. Read further to know what you can see next.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 55 is likely to portray Boruto utilizing the space-time jutsu and everyone will return to the Konoha village. It's preview earlier teased Code having access to the ten tails and his latest position would be updated soon.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 55, the readers can also find Code and Amado backstabbing Boruto and the gang. They can be seen destroying the Konoha village for their personal gain.

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 55 are yet to be released. There are many interesting things to happen in Boruto Chapter 5. Majority of the speculations claim that the Konoha village will confront a catastrophic situation with massive destruction. There can be a time skip in the plot.

The imminent Boruto Chapter is likely to show that the Kara scientist is secretly working with Code. Amado is still a mysterious character whose motives are not clear. According to BlockToro, Konoha will be in ruins in the future where Boruto and Kawaki are fighting on the top of the destroyed city.

The union between Code and Amado will be accomplished secretly in Boruto Chapter 55. They plan to destroy the Konoha village. According to BlockToro, Code is still roaming around, and he might take revenge for his boss Isshiki Otsutsuki.

On the other hand, Boruto Chapter 55 can show Amado offering Kawaki to Code so they can try to bring back Isshiki somehow. Naruto can't move, Sasuke is badly injured and Boruto is still not in his senses after Momoshiki took control of his body.

The ending of Boruto Chapter 55 with a time-skip and that be explained in the next few chapters. Chapter 55 of Boruto is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

