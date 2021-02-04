Left Menu

Derry Girls Season 3: When filming can resume? Nicola Coughlan says ‘scripts are written’

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:53 IST
In October 2020, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays the role of Erin Quinn, told Metro that the Derry Girl Season 3 filming has been pushed back many times. Image Credit: Facebook / Derry Girls

After Season 2 dropped its finale on April 9, 2019, Channel 4 renewed the Northern Irish comedy series for Derry Girl Season 3, and the filming began in June 2020. But the production was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays the role of Erin Quinn, told Metro that the Derry Girl Season 3 filming has been pushed back many times. Shooting in the hometown (Ireland) is important to maintain the accuracy of the series.

"We've been pushed [filming] now a couple of times, and I think we are going to push again," said Monica Jackson. It's really important to us that we keep the authenticity of the show and that we don't deliver any show that's in any way a limited version," she said.

According to Cosmopolitan, Derry Girls Season 3's star Nicola Coughlan said that the scripts are already written. She recently talked to the show's creator Lisa McGee about the storylines, which are "so brilliant." Nicola Coughlan plays Clare Devlin, one of Erin's best friends in Derry Girls.

"We can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough. But I spoke to Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines. They're so brilliant, she added. "Which doesn't surprise me - she's just incredible - but it made me want to do it right now," said Coughlan.

As of January 2021, the filming is not resumed yet. Coughlan said the Derry Girls Season 3 actors are still waiting for the production to start and they "can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough."

"We were meant to start filming around now," she said.

"It was mad because when this all started, I think your brain makes assumptions to make you feel better, like 'it'll just be a month, it'll be fine," she added.

It is also reported that Derry Girls Season 3 is the last and final season of the series. The girls are growing up and they will pass out from Catholic school. In an interview, Radio Times Lisa McGee told she would love to cast Dara O Briain in Season 3.

"Oh god, it's always comedians with me. Dara O Briain I love. I don't know if he does any acting," said the creator.

It is expected that all the main cast from Season 2 will return to play their respective roles in Derry Girls Season 3. The stars are Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn, Tara Lynne O'Neill, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Siobhán McSweeney, Tommy Tiernan, and Ian McElhinney.

As the filming of Derry Girls Season 3 is put on hold for the Coronavirus pandemic, so as of yet we don't have any official release date. Stay tuned!

