Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 preview revealed, possible clash between Goku & Granola

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly disappointed due to a long delay in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69's release. Let's have a look at what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is likely to show Goku and Vegeta learning some new techniques of fighting styles as they are still no match for the Gods. Beerus hinted that the Gods have a lot of tricks in their arsenal apart from the Ultra Instinct

Here's the preview of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 – New Arc (Granola the Survivor Saga) A fierce battle involving the Universe begins! Goku and Vegeta are training in the forms of techniques that are used by Gods and they still need to learn a lot from Beerus and Whis, BlockToro noted.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 spoilers will explain the meaning behind the words of Oracle fish where it says, "The Balance of the 7th Universe is changing soon, the Strongest fighter of the Universe will be born…" It seems that Granola could soon become stronger than Goku or there could be a totally new character introduced in the manga storyline.

There can be a clash between Goku and Granola in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69. Vegeta will be ready for some action. The manga lovers will be surprised to see Granola also training to get stronger in order to beat the revived Frieza and that information is still not clear.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications in February. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

