UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing COVID vaccinations to Holocaust
The men, aged 73 and 37, are accused of circulating the leaflet in south London in late January. Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the COVID vaccine.Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:03 IST
British police said on Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of distributing a leaflet with material that appeared to compare the COVID-19 vaccination to the Holocaust. The men, aged 73 and 37, are accused of circulating the leaflet in south London in late January.
Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the COVID vaccine. However, there have been a number of protests in the capital from opponents of the vaccine with experts warning that a sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the vaccinations or the coronavirus itself.
The 73-year-old is suspected of malicious communications and public nuisance, and the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. They have been released on police bail until a date in early March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 British Sikhs charged for street fight with swords and knives in UK
British lawyer pulls out of Hong Kong case amid 'pressure', HK says
British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment
Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson
Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson