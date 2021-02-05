Maharashtra boy sends PM portrait, gets a response from Modi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A boy from Solapur in Maharashtra did not expect a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he sent a letter along with a portrait of the PM made by him.

Pratik Chandrashekhar Yabaji, a Class 9 student, not only got a reply but the prime minister also said in his letter that it was messages like these that gave him new energy to work for the country day and night.

Fourteen-year-old Yabaji had written to Modi and had sent a portrait of the prime minister made by him along with it. In his response, Modi wrote back to him and thanked him.

''Art is a special medium for embodying the spirit of the mind and to convey it effectively to others. The painting you made shows your deep understanding and dedication towards art,'' Modi said in his letter.

''I believe that with continuous practice and dedication, your art will keep getting better with time,'' he said.

Yabaji and his family could not believe that the prime minister had not only read his letter but had also taken time out to write back. They were delighted to receive the letter from Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

