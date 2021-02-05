Cardi B drops new song 'Up', bids farewell to 2020

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B dropped her first music video titled 'Up' on Friday (local time) to bid adieu to 2020 following an update on her upcoming album. Marking the first song of the year 2021 after last year's blockbuster 'WAP', the 28-year-old rapper released her new song 'Up'. The video sees her at a cemetery to bid farewell to 2020 while showcasing a sultry outfit which she referred to as a funeral outfit for the last year.

The 'Hustlers' star took to Instagram and shared a snippet of her music video along with the lyrics of the song as her caption. She wrote, "Bitches want smoke till I bring it to they door step!" she wrote. "Tell that bitch back, back, breath smell like horse sex!" As an appreciation post, Cardi's husband Offset also hopped to Instagram, and along with the same clip he wrote, "UP OUT NOW !!!!! You so amazing so creative and beautiful. You put in a lot of work nobody see's I'm Prada you!!!" using three heart-eye emoticons.

The songstress has been hogging the limelight since the release. Her music video managed to garner more than 2 million views within ten hours of being posted on YouTube. According to E! News, during an interview session that streamed on Youtube prior to the launch of the video song, Cardi told that director Tanu Muino filmed it over a two-day shoot in December.

In the context of the new song, the Grammy winner also told that "The biggest inspiration for this song, I wanted a more hood song. I felt like my last song was too sexy. ... I wanted to do something more gangster, more cocky." While providing insight into her latest song's origins during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that was released at the same time as the video she said, "My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If it's up, then it's stuck. That's where I wanted to take it with this record," as per E! News.

The 'Money' songstress also hinted that her next album release might be complicated by the fact that she would want to tour the album right away, and it remains unclear when live shows will resume amid the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)