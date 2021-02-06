Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Despite knowing what happened in the recent past, the avid lovers of Prison Break across the world are dying to know the release period of Season 6. They are still looking forward to the series creators and lead actors (who recently left) if they change their mind.

The viewers interest for Prison Break Season 6 escalated last year when the series' one lead actor, Dominic Purcell confirmed over social media on the making of another season. He ensured that time that Prison Break Season 6 would surely be worked upon in future. He also cited the hindrance 'the coronavirus pandemic'.

While the viewers started looking forward for Prison Break Season 6, suddenly Wentworth Miller announced that he was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield. That highly astonished the viewers with severe disappointment.

Dominic Purcell immediately came in support of Wentworth Miller and announced over social media saying, "he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6."

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

Since then, the ardent viewers have been waiting to get some positive updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. Many enthusiasts believe that it will continue paving a new way for the series to continue for a long in the future.

The viewers earlier had an opinion that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world could not be an easy task in Prison Break Season 6. He can be seen struggling to cope with his new life due to his trauma he experienced in the previous season.

On the other hand, Wentworth Miller was earlier optimistic for more. He earlier revealed there was always a room for more for the show. This gave a big hint to fans who started hovering high in the dream for Prison Break Season 7.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

