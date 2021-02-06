Left Menu

Has Money Heist finished filming on Season 5? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:25 IST
Money Heist will have a dramatic end this year with the streaming of Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) may not be having an official premiering date but it is surely today one of the most anticipated Spanish television drama series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

According to FormulaTV, Netflix declared the final part of Money Heist (Season 5) is set to be released in 2021. The streaming giant announced on July 31 last year on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

Money Heist will have a dramatic end this year with the streaming of Season 5. The good part in favor of its development is that the fifth season's production had already been started filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

A release date for Money Heist Season 5 or final season (aka La casa de papel Season 5) could be around the corner following exciting social media posts from the cast. Álvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri will be returning in their respective roles as The Professor and Alicia Sierra, as the actors teased a possible new update on their latest Instagram stories.

Two Spanish stars confirmed this Monday and they revealed a note from Netflix's team to express gratitude for their work on a marketing shoot for Money Heist Season 5. Does it mean, Netflix will start to release new promotional posters and trailers for the upcoming season in the coming weeks?

On the other hand, Money Heists enthusiasts across the world started speculation that filming for Season 5 had come to an end in Madrid, Express.co.uk noted.

MrTennat posted on Reddit: "This message comes from a marketing shoot team, giving thanks to Najwa Nimri for taking part of it. Saying it was the last one."

Albeit the letter was written in Spanish, the avid series lover was able to provide a translation, They also say "We are going to say goodbye to the show with style and create a campaign for all the fans of the world. Thanks for your help during all these seasons."

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Spanish series.

