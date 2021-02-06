Left Menu

Fairy Tail Season 9 brought conclusion to Natsu, Lucy's adventures, what about Season 10?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:32 IST
Fairy Tail Season 9 brought conclusion to Natsu, Lucy's adventures, what about Season 10?
If Fairy Tail Season 10 is ever renewed, it will pick up a year after the events where the previous season ended. Image Credit: Facebook / Fairy Tail

What are the possibilities of Fairy Tail Season 10? Although there has been no discussion, fans still continue to believe Fairy Tail will be renewed and released for the tenth season.

The previous season has undeniably been crucial for Fairy Tail and it managed to accumulate to receive good and interesting reviews. The fight sequences surely deteriorated from the previous seasons.

The last season of Fairy Tail was created into two story arcs. The first seven episodes continue the 'Avatar' arc, which adapts material from the final chapter of the 49th volume to the second-to-last chapter of the 51st volume of the Fairy Tail manga by Hiro Mashima, depicting Natsu, Lucy, and Happy's journey to reorganize their disbanded guild.

On the other hand, as Fairy Tail Season 9 brought the conclusion to Natsu and Lucy's adventures after their struggle against Acnologia, the experts believe that nothing is left in the story for making Fairy Tail Season 10. Nonetheless, the renewal and returning of one more season totally depend on the series' creators who are still believed to work with a new story.

If Fairy Tail Season 10 is ever renewed, it will pick up a year after the events where the previous season ended. However, due to the shortage of information, currently, it is tough to predict what fans can see in the tenth season.

Fairy Tail earlier received a positive response from critics and viewers alike. In Southeast Asia, the series won Animax Asia's 'Anime of the Year' award in 2010. The anime series won the 'Meilleur Anime Japonais' (best Japanese anime) award in 2012 and the best French dubbing award at the 19th Anime & Manga Grand Prix in Paris.

Fairy Tail Season 10 is not renewed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Fight in One Punch Man Season 3 can involve Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash, Zombieman

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021