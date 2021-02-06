Fairy Tail Season 9 brought conclusion to Natsu, Lucy's adventures, what about Season 10?

What are the possibilities of Fairy Tail Season 10? Although there has been no discussion, fans still continue to believe Fairy Tail will be renewed and released for the tenth season.

The previous season has undeniably been crucial for Fairy Tail and it managed to accumulate to receive good and interesting reviews. The fight sequences surely deteriorated from the previous seasons.

The last season of Fairy Tail was created into two story arcs. The first seven episodes continue the 'Avatar' arc, which adapts material from the final chapter of the 49th volume to the second-to-last chapter of the 51st volume of the Fairy Tail manga by Hiro Mashima, depicting Natsu, Lucy, and Happy's journey to reorganize their disbanded guild.

On the other hand, as Fairy Tail Season 9 brought the conclusion to Natsu and Lucy's adventures after their struggle against Acnologia, the experts believe that nothing is left in the story for making Fairy Tail Season 10. Nonetheless, the renewal and returning of one more season totally depend on the series' creators who are still believed to work with a new story.

If Fairy Tail Season 10 is ever renewed, it will pick up a year after the events where the previous season ended. However, due to the shortage of information, currently, it is tough to predict what fans can see in the tenth season.

Fairy Tail earlier received a positive response from critics and viewers alike. In Southeast Asia, the series won Animax Asia's 'Anime of the Year' award in 2010. The anime series won the 'Meilleur Anime Japonais' (best Japanese anime) award in 2012 and the best French dubbing award at the 19th Anime & Manga Grand Prix in Paris.

Fairy Tail Season 10 is not renewed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

