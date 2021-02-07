Janus Metz to direct 'Bastard Love'
Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, who made his feature film debut with the award-winning sports drama BorgMcEnroe, is gearing up to direct Bastard Love as his next feature.The Scandinavian project is co-penned by Metz and Danish author Kamilla Hega Holst from her acclaimed novel Pa Traek.Bastard Love is billed as an intense psychological drama, which revolves around a woman in her late thirties who leaves her failed marriage, ex-husband and two kids, and ends up in Pattaya, Thailand, where her retired grandfather is living with a Thai woman.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:19 IST
Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, who made his feature film debut with the award-winning sports drama ''Borg/McEnroe'', is gearing up to direct ''Bastard Love'' as his next feature.
The Scandinavian project is co-penned by Metz and Danish author Kamilla Hega Holst from her acclaimed novel ''Pa Traek''.
''Bastard Love'' is billed as an intense psychological drama, which revolves around a woman in her late thirties who leaves her failed marriage, ex-husband and two kids, and ends up in Pattaya, Thailand, where her retired grandfather is living with a Thai woman. There, she starts a relationship with a trans prostitute and throws herself into the dark underbelly of the city, where anything is possible, including redefining herself. Jesper Morthorst and Lise Orheim Stender for Danish shingle Motor will produce.
Filming on the project in English and Danish will be split between Denmark and Thailand as per COVID-19 scenario.
The makers are scouting for an international cast for the film. Production is expected to begin next year.
Metz's directing credits also include an episode of acclaimed HBO series ''True Detective'' and Italian crime drama ''ZeroZeroZero'' at Amazon Studios. His upcoming directorial is Amazon thriller film ''All the Old Knives'', starring Laurence Fischburne and Chris Pine, Michelle Williams and Thandie Newton.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Several injured, many vehicles vandalised in BJP-TMC clash at Howrah
Australia's tactics at SCG seemed like they didn't realise what Vihari and me were doing, says Ashwin
AAP holds motorbike rallies in Punjab to mobilise people for Jan 26 tractor parade of farmers
Mamata slams Centre for abolishing plan panel 'conceptualised by Netaji'
Stove Kraft mobilises over Rs 185 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO