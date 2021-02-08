Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night. Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the grave site. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster. Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman shoots husband dead over dispute

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the mor...

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the dece...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: We're in a really strong position, says Jon Lewis

Englands fast bowling coach Jon Lewis feels that his team is in a really strong position in the first Test against India and they just need to do the basics right on day 5 to secure the victory. England need to take nine wickets on day 5 to...

Governments support AstraZeneca shot after South Africa halts roll-out

Western governments rushed to offer support for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination after South Africa halted its roll-out when research showed it offered minimal protection against mild infection from a variant spreading there.The arrival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021