Mariah Carey mocks NFL over Super Bowl commercial by celebrating 'Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day'

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey shared her support for activist Colin Kaepernick, by throwing some shade at an NFL commercial showing commitment to end systemic racism, following its treatment towards the activist in the past.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST
Mariah Carey. Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey shared her support for activist Colin Kaepernick, by throwing some shade at an NFL commercial showing commitment to end systemic racism, following its treatment towards the activist in the past. According to Fox News, NFL aired a commercial during the 2021 Super Bowl, demonstrating the importance of diversity to the sport and reaffirmed the pledge it made in June to commit USD 250 million over a 10-year period to various methods designed to combat systemic racism. The initiative is called 'Inspire Change'.

Shortly after the commercial aired, Carey took to her Twitter handle and mocked the commercial along with the NFL's pledge by highlighting Kaepernick, the former '49ers' quarterback whose 2016 commitment to kneel during the National Anthem at games essentially resulted in his complete ouster from the sport by the NFL. Kaepernick's goal was to peacefully protest systemic racism. She mockingly wrote, "Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day!"

As per Fox News, in June of 2020, the NFL had announced its plan to take on systemic racism after Kaepernick's protest fell on flat ears years ago. A person familiar with the NFL's 'Inspire Change' program told NFL.com at the time that it hopes to work with Kaepernick in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

