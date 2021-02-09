Left Menu

COVID-19 effect: Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Marry Me' release delayed

Jennifer Lopez fans will have to wait a little longer to see the actor on the big screen as her upcoming romantic comedy titled 'Marry Me' won't release until next year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:36 IST
Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez fans will have to wait a little longer to see the actor on the big screen as her upcoming romantic comedy titled 'Marry Me' won't release until next year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie had been set to release on May 14, this year, however, it will now hit the theatres on February 11, 2022. This move comes due to the ongoing theatre closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which also stars actor Owen Wilson, is being helmed by American director Kat Coiro. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez's producing partner, and Benny Medina will both serve as producers for the upcoming film. The screenplay is being written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill. The film is packed with original songs by Lopez and Latin music sensation Maluma.

The forthcoming film is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby that focuses on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down on stage and picks a random, divorced math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. 'Marry Me' also stars Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Lopez and Wilson have previously worked together on the 1997 horror film 'Anaconda'. The two actors were spotted on the set of 'Marry Me' in October 2019, filming a scene in which they laughed and walked hand in hand.

Lopez and Maluma have already collaborated earlier on their two-part music video for songs 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely' which debuted in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

