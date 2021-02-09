Mindhunter Season 3: Producer David Fincher revealed astonishing facts

Among several Netflix series, Mindhunter is a quite popular series and Season 3 is severely demanding among the viewers. However, there as some obstacles in the making of third season.

The renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to take place. The avid viewers of Netflix and Mindhunter are quite disappointed after knowing that the streaming giant stopped the production for the series' third season.

In January last year, Netflix revealed that Mindhunter was on hold as David Fincher, the director (cum executive producer) was busy with other several projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," an insider earlier revealed EW.

It was also true that Mindhunter Season 3's production was postponed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for an indefinite time.

However, a recent conversation between David Fincher and Vulture highly surprised or shocked Mindhunter aficionados across the planet. He said, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

He said while being questioned on Mindhunter Season 3, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

On the other hand, the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt discussed the future of Mindhunter Season 3 in an interview with Collider, "I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honor to go back."

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Will Virgin River Season 3 deal with Mel-Jack's children mentioned in Robyn Carr's novels?