Will Virgin River Season 3 deal with Mel-Jack’s children mentioned in Robyn Carr’s novels?

Virgin River Season 3 was already commissioned, and the announcement was made in July 2020. However, Netflix has not yet revealed the release date of Season 3.

There was a slim chance of Virgin River Season 3 to be out in July last year amid coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. Unfortunately, its development was scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

What's on Netflix earlier claimed that filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. The rumor broke out when the two cast members recently posted a video to say that the new season was 'releasing in 7 days'.

Many fans are wondering about the future of Jack and Mel's relationship, and it will move ahead in Virgin River Season 3. It is likely to continue the romance between Jack and Mel although their relationship turned complicated about the news Charmaine was having twins.

Now some fans have started believing that Mel can be seen pregnant in Virgin River Season 3. The series lovers have already learnt more about her past in the last two seasons. They have seen she is not only reeling from the trauma of her husband's death but still coming to terms with her inability to have children.

According to Express.co.uk, in flashbacks, this is the main thing Mel and Mark argue about and she explains how she has lost past pregnancies. This is one of the things which makes it so hard for her to treat Charmaine in the show as she believes she is unable to have children herself.

Now some have already started believing that Mel can become pregnant with Jack's child in Virgin River Season 3 or further if the show continues. However, Daniel Gilles (as Mark, Mel's late husband) has been announced to reprise his role in Virgin River Season 3, Express.co.uk noted.

According to Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels, Jack and Mel eventually managed to nourish a relationship. They get married and have two children named Emma and David. Since the series had already deviated from the novels earlier, no one can predict what will happen in Virgin River Season 3.

On the other hand, the upcoming Virgin River Season 3 can focus more on Hope and Doc Mullins' remarriage. The rumor earlier popped up after seeing the improvement in their relationship.

Doc and Hope had been separated for over 20 years, but they didn't have a legal split. Instead, they have remained close friends with each other.

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Ian Somerhalder talks on reboot with Andy Cohen