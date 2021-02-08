Left Menu

Will Virgin River Season 3 deal with Mel-Jack’s children mentioned in Robyn Carr’s novels?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:11 IST
Will Virgin River Season 3 deal with Mel-Jack’s children mentioned in Robyn Carr’s novels?
What’s on Netflix earlier claimed that filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Virgin River Season 3 was already commissioned, and the announcement was made in July 2020. However, Netflix has not yet revealed the release date of Season 3.

There was a slim chance of Virgin River Season 3 to be out in July last year amid coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. Unfortunately, its development was scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

What's on Netflix earlier claimed that filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. The rumor broke out when the two cast members recently posted a video to say that the new season was 'releasing in 7 days'.

Many fans are wondering about the future of Jack and Mel's relationship, and it will move ahead in Virgin River Season 3. It is likely to continue the romance between Jack and Mel although their relationship turned complicated about the news Charmaine was having twins.

Now some fans have started believing that Mel can be seen pregnant in Virgin River Season 3. The series lovers have already learnt more about her past in the last two seasons. They have seen she is not only reeling from the trauma of her husband's death but still coming to terms with her inability to have children.

According to Express.co.uk, in flashbacks, this is the main thing Mel and Mark argue about and she explains how she has lost past pregnancies. This is one of the things which makes it so hard for her to treat Charmaine in the show as she believes she is unable to have children herself.

Now some have already started believing that Mel can become pregnant with Jack's child in Virgin River Season 3 or further if the show continues. However, Daniel Gilles (as Mark, Mel's late husband) has been announced to reprise his role in Virgin River Season 3, Express.co.uk noted.

According to Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels, Jack and Mel eventually managed to nourish a relationship. They get married and have two children named Emma and David. Since the series had already deviated from the novels earlier, no one can predict what will happen in Virgin River Season 3.

On the other hand, the upcoming Virgin River Season 3 can focus more on Hope and Doc Mullins' remarriage. The rumor earlier popped up after seeing the improvement in their relationship.

Doc and Hope had been separated for over 20 years, but they didn't have a legal split. Instead, they have remained close friends with each other.

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Ian Somerhalder talks on reboot with Andy Cohen

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Around 190 studentsand 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram havetested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil andstrictly implement the COVID-19 protocol...

Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5 last year.As in most o...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 PTI The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report ATR onthe demolition of an untouchability wall at Nadur in thedistrict.Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the w...

No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021