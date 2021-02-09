Left Menu

Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis board Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:21 IST
Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis board Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Oscar winner Mark Rylance and ''Fantastic Four'' star Michael Chiklis are the latest additions to the cast of Adam McKay's ''Don't Look Up''.

The two actors join the star-studded cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley, reported Deadline.

Lawrence and DiCaprio will feature as two astronomers, who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

McKay, who has also penned the script for the Netflix movie, will also produce it through his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

The film is currently in production in Boston.

Rylance most recently featured in Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama ''The Trial of Chicago 7'', while Chiklis currently stars in CBS All Access series ''Coyote''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...

The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables...

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontal...

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged “misleading'' tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence.

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged misleading tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021