Fox to air Dan Harmon's ancient Greece animated series

American writer-filmmaker Dan Harmon is gearing up to launch his first animated series set in ancient mythical Greece under his broadcast network in a deal with Fox Entertainment. According to Variety, the animated series focuses on an imperfect group of people, divine beings, and beasts that attempts to run one of the world's first urban areas without murdering one another. The voice casting for the untitled series is still underway and is expected to be announced in the coming months.

With Fox's Bento Box Entertainment providing the animation, Fox Entertainment will own and bankroll the series. Harmon's series will mark Fox's first series to move ahead with its direct broadcast model. Of late, Fox has made a significant drive into animation series, expanding on organisational foundations like 'The Simpsons', 'Family Guy', and 'Bob's Burgers'. Other Fox animated shows include 'Duncanville', 'Bless the Harts', and 'The Great North'.

Fox has likewise requested the enlivened arrangement series 'Housebroken', which includes the voices of prominent actors like Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Will Forte among many others, as per Variety. Meanwhile, on the work front, Harmon last co-created the hit Emmy winner night time Adult Swim sitcom series 'Rick and Morty' which recently aired its fourth season.

The 48-year old also created and executive produced the American hit sitcom 'Community' which also received multiple Emmy nominations. He additionally executive produced the 2015 animated romantic feature 'Anomalisa'. (ANI)

