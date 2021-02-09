Left Menu

Nick Kroll, wife Lily Kwong welcome first child together

The couple welcomed their child on January 21.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Nick Kroll and his wife, model-turned-landscape artist Lilly Kwong, have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their child on January 21. Kwong, 25, shared the news on Instagram on Monday night. ''Welcome to the world little one — our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full," she captioned the photograph of the newborn's feet.

Kwong and Kroll, 42, announced in October 2020 that they are expecting their first child together. They tied the knot in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

