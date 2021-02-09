Left Menu

River Where the Moon Rises gets new making of video before its premiere

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:49 IST
On January 27 this year, Viu (Hong Kong-based OTT video streaming provider) revealed River Where the Moon Rises as its latest Viu Original. Image Credit: YouTube / 빅토리콘텐츠

We are just six days behind the release of River Where the Moon Rises, the South Korean television series. The plot will focus on a famous love story of Princess Pyeonggan and general On Dal. The K-drama is based on the 2010 novel, Princess Pyeonggang by a film director and screenwriter, Choi Sagyu.

Kim So Hyun will portray the role of Princess Pyeonggang and Ji Soo will play as On Dal. A video on the making of River Where the Moon Rises has been released with a dramatic start with several actors. Wang Bit Na, Heo Jung Eun, Kim Bup Rae, Kim So Hyun, and more actors carry out their emotive scenes within the palace walls. They shared their excitement at the shooting site.

Kim So Hyun said, "Today was the first day of filming. As it's my first time properly doing a Goguryeo sageuk (Korean historical drama), the set is unfamiliar and I'm really excited and nervous in a lot of ways. I'll try to show everyone a more new and improved appearance from now on."

"I'm really happy to work together with Kim So Hyun again, and since I communicate well with the director, I think the filming site will be really enjoyable," said Ji Soo.

Watch River Where the Moon Rises' making of video below:

On January 27 this year, Viu (Hong Kong-based OTT video streaming provider) revealed River Where the Moon Rises as its latest Viu Original. The Viu's chief content officer stated that the series is coming with an exceptional script and amazing talent, "River Where the Moon Rises is not to be missed."

Moreover, Kim So Hyun shared her experience of work on the stunt scene in the drama. She said River Where the Moon Rises is the first movie where she is experiencing an action scene with a sword. To learn the action with a sword she followed several action videos.

"It felt foreign to me because it was my first time doing action scenes with a sword, so I watched a lot of action videos. I filmed while asking many questions and learning from the stunt actors. I studied hard on what I could do to portray my emotions better," said Kim So Hyun to Soompi.

River Where the Moon Rises is officially set to air on KBS2 from February 15, 2021, every Monday and Tuesday time slot. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the K-dramas.

