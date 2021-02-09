TVN introduces new video on Vincenzo, actors bring in their characters

The Descendants of The Sun actor, Song Joong-ki's fans are quite excited that he is making his drama comeback with Vincenzo after a year and a half.

Vincenzo is a new K-drama where Song Joong-ki will portray the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who works for the Mafia as a consigliere. Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin.

Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

TVN recently shared behind-the-scene video footage of Vincenzo from its poster shoot. The actors introduce their characters in the footage.

Song Joong-ki introduces his character, Vincenzo Cassano by saying "He's a character that's devilish, cold-blooded, and icy. It's impossible to know what he's thinking or feeling on the inside. After only living in Italy for all of his life, he comes to Korea and meets unexpected people. I think it's a story about [Vincenzo] slowly opening his heart to others, bit by bit."

The upcoming Korean series Vincenzo will see a romantic relationship between Vincenzo Cassano, and Hong Cha-young (played by Jeon Yeo-been). After Vincenzo's comeback to South Korea, he will get involved with lawyer Hong Cha-young. Vincenzo will fall in love with her. Jeon Yeo-been said to Soompi that her character Hong Cha-young is "sharp-tongued, with a fierce competitive streak."

"Rather than good versus evil, she's someone who cares more about what is advantageous for her versus what isn't," Jeon Yeo-been said. "When something is to her benefit, she's someone who will race towards it without hesitation," she added.

In the behind-the-scenes video footage of Vincenzo, Ok Taecyeon slightly described his character Jang Joon-woo as a rookie lawyer at Hong Cha-young's law firm. Kim Yeo-jin revealed his role as lawyer Choi Myung-hee, who is a former prosecutor." And finally, Kwak Dong-yeon described his character Jang Han-seo as the president of one of the most prominent companies in South Korea.

In May 2020, director Kim Hee-won and screenwriter Park Jae-bum teamed up to work on the Korean Drama Vincenzo.

The K-drama Vincenzo is set to air on TVN on February 20, 2021, and will also be available outside South Korea through streaming giant Netflix. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the South Korean TV series.

