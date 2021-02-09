IFFK to begin from February 10

The silver jubileeedition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)will officially kick-off on February 10 adhering to strictCOVID-19 health protocol in the backdrop of the pandemic, theKerala State Chalachitra Academy said.

For the first time in the history of the festival,the venues have been divided into four different regions ofthe state--Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery andPalakkad-- due to the pandemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate thefestival at 6.00 PM on Wednesday at the Nishagandhi auditoriumhere, followed by the screening of the inaugural film, 'QuoVadis, Aida? The Academy said prominent guests from across theworld will join the festival online andthe five-day firstphase of the festival will conclude on February14.

''The festival is scheduled to run between February10 and 14 in Thiruvananthapuram, February 17-21 at Ernakulam,February 23-27 at Thalassery and March 1-5 at Palakkad.

The inaugural ceremony and the award distributionfunctions will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkadrespectively.

The festival duration has been reduced to five daysof screening, in six theatres, at each venue, a release issuedby the Academy said.

Every delegate and official taking part in thefestival are being subjected to free antigen tests organisedby the academy, in association with the state HealthDepartment.

''Only those who test negative will be allowed entryinto the festival venues.Delegates can also gain entry byproducing a COVID-19 negative certificate, issued not morethan 48 hours prior to the entry.Theatres will strictly adhereto all Covid protocols,'' the Academy said.

As many as 80 films from over 30 countries will bescreened this year.

Of the 14 films in the International competition,Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli', which is a world premiere,and Jayaraj's 'Hasyam,' will feature from Malayalam.

The 25th edition of the IFFK will also witness newfilmmakers making their mark with their intriguing movies.

''As many as 10 new filmmakers from Malayalam alonewill be exhibiting their works at this years festival.

Besides, several newcomers from Tamil, Hindi and a variety offoreign languages are also ready to showcase their talent,''the release said.

The festival will kick start with the film 'Quovadis, Aida?' by Jasmila Zbanic.

This film, which was nominated for the Golden Lion atthe Venice Film Festival, is a war drama set in a small towncalled Srebrenica, Bosnia.

Zbanic received the Silver Lion Award for BestDirector for the movie at Venice.

The film also bagged numerous other awards andnominations, and its presence makes it a major highlight ofthe 25th IFFK.

Debut director Kavya Prasad's 'Vaanku' will screenunder the category 'Malayalam Cinema Today'.

The film is an unorthodox take on the traditionswhich the Muslim community follows.

A total of 18 films, including four films in theInternational Competition category, will be screened on thefirst day of the festival.

