Jenny Han developing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' for Amazon

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' fame author Jenny Han is all set to develop an upcoming series for Amazon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:59 IST
Jenny Han developing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' for Amazon
Jenny Han (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' fame author Jenny Han is all set to develop an upcoming series for Amazon. As per Variety, Han's novel titled 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is getting a series adaptation, which will premiere on the streaming platform. Amazon has given the forthcoming show an eight-episode as of now.

Han has written the pilot for the series and will also serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner. Gabrielle Stanton will also executive produce and co-showrun. Karen Rosenfelt will also serve as an executive producer along with Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, and Hope Hartman. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Wiip. "The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I'm so excited to tell Belly's story in 2021," said Han.

Han added, "For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart." The upcoming show is described as a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The first novel in the 'Summer' series was originally published in 2009. The sequels 'It's Not Summer Without You' and 'We'll Always Have Summer' followed in 2010 and 2011 respectively. In addition to those three books, Han is widely known for writing the 'To All the Boys' books, which have been adapted into a series of hit films on Netflix. The Amazon series will mark her first television writing credit.

Stanton's past TV credits include 'The Flash', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Haven', 'The InBetween', and 'Arrow'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

