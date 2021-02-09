Left Menu

Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids'' food show

Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix childrens food show with a pair of puppets to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world. The new show, called Waffles Mochi, launches March 16 and will be all about good food discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it, the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children's food show with a pair of puppets "to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.'' The new show, called "Waffles + Mochi," launches March 16 and will be "all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes "alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities," according to a press release from the show.

"Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen," Obama wrote. "In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young." The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary "Becoming" in May. The former first lady is also host of "The Michelle Obama Podcast" on Spotify.

