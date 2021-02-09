Ayodhya Mosque Trust appoints 10th trustee

Left Menu

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:21 IST
The Ayodhya Mosque Trust on Tuesday nominated war veteran Captain Mohammad Afzaal Ahmad Khan as its tenth trustee, officials said.

The Ayodhya mosque project was formally launched on Republic Day at Dhannipur, around 24 km from the Ram Janmabhoomi, exactly six months after the Sunni Waqf Board constituted the mosque's trust -- Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF).

The trust was constituted following the 2019 Supreme Court verdict that backed the construction of a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be found for a mosque in Ayodhya in lieu of the Babri Masjid. The blueprint of the mosque complex, which includes a hospital, was unveiled on December 19.

In a meeting of the IICF on Tuesday in Lucknow, it unanimously nominated Khan as its tenth trustee, officials said.

Khan is a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars and a recipient of the Sena Medal. He is also a recipient of the President Award - Samaj Ratan.

The Ayodhya Mosque project of the IICF is based on serving humanity. The hospital will be the centre stage of the project, Khan said.

''We will provide free of cost treatment to the ailing poor through this hospital, and our community kitchen, another important part of our project, will feed at least 1,000 people daily, and the research centre that is also part of the project will be dedicated to great freedom fighter of Awadh Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah,'' he said.

The new mosque will be bigger than Babri Masjid, but won't be a lookalike of the structure which once stood in Ramjanmabhoomi premises.

