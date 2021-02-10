Love Playlist’s spinoff Dear. M gets official trailer before its premiere on Feb 26

Many romantic South Korean dramas will release in the month of February this year. The creators have chosen February for the romantic drama as the Valentine's Day falls in this month.

Dear. M is the spin-off of the web series Love Playlist. A new teaser on Dear. M has recently been released to entertain the South Korean series lovers in South Korea and across the world before its original release.

The story of Dear. M will revolve around six students who read Seoyeon University (in second year). They all want to fulfill their aim in life. The romantic K-drama climax develops when students searching for 'M', a mysterious person who is mentioned in an anonymous confession that is published on Seoyeon University's student forum.

The six students of Seoyeon University – Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (Jaehyun), Seo Ji Min (Noh Jung Ui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk), and Hwang Bo Young (Woo Davi) – have different aim to fulfill.

Park Hye Soo who will portray Ma Joo Ah in KBS 2TV's drama Dear. Ma Joo Ah is cheerful and active. She earned the nickname "well-intentioned nosy person" in the series. "If she's nearby, there's no chance for a break in audio. She's a friend I would find very dependable if she was around," she said to Soompi. In the newly released teaser of Dear. M, Seo Ji Min described her relationship with Park Ha Neul.

"The moment I first laid eyes on him, I felt it right away. Because to me, my current boyfriend is my real first love," said Seo Ji Min.

Park Jin-woo and Seo Joo-wan is the director of the South Korean drama while Lee Seul worked as a screenwriter. As of January 13, 2021, approximately 70 to 80 percent of Dear. M filming was completed.

Dear. M is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 on February 26, 2021. The k-drama will stream through Viu in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand with subtitles. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

