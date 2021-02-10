Left Menu

Love Playlist’s spinoff Dear. M gets official trailer before its premiere on Feb 26

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:53 IST
Love Playlist’s spinoff Dear. M gets official trailer before its premiere on Feb 26
A new teaser on Dear. M has recently been released to entertain the South Korean series lovers in South Korea and across the world before its original release. Image Credit: YouTube / Viki Global TV

Many romantic South Korean dramas will release in the month of February this year. The creators have chosen February for the romantic drama as the Valentine's Day falls in this month.

Dear. M is the spin-off of the web series Love Playlist. A new teaser on Dear. M has recently been released to entertain the South Korean series lovers in South Korea and across the world before its original release.

The story of Dear. M will revolve around six students who read Seoyeon University (in second year). They all want to fulfill their aim in life. The romantic K-drama climax develops when students searching for 'M', a mysterious person who is mentioned in an anonymous confession that is published on Seoyeon University's student forum.

The six students of Seoyeon University – Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (Jaehyun), Seo Ji Min (Noh Jung Ui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk), and Hwang Bo Young (Woo Davi) – have different aim to fulfill.

Park Hye Soo who will portray Ma Joo Ah in KBS 2TV's drama Dear. Ma Joo Ah is cheerful and active. She earned the nickname "well-intentioned nosy person" in the series. "If she's nearby, there's no chance for a break in audio. She's a friend I would find very dependable if she was around," she said to Soompi. In the newly released teaser of Dear. M, Seo Ji Min described her relationship with Park Ha Neul.

"The moment I first laid eyes on him, I felt it right away. Because to me, my current boyfriend is my real first love," said Seo Ji Min.

Park Jin-woo and Seo Joo-wan is the director of the South Korean drama while Lee Seul worked as a screenwriter. As of January 13, 2021, approximately 70 to 80 percent of Dear. M filming was completed.

Dear. M is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 on February 26, 2021. The k-drama will stream through Viu in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand with subtitles. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: River Where the Moon Rises gets new making of video before its premiere

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws; If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes: PM Modi.

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes PM Modi....

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021