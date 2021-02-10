Left Menu

Charles, 72, joins his mother Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who had the shots in January, in having a first dose of the vaccines which are currently being rolled out to millions across Britain.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shots

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have had their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, his office Clarence House said on Wednesday. Charles, 72, joins his mother Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who had the shots in January, in having a first dose of the vaccines which are currently being rolled out to millions across Britain. UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son: Buckingham Palace

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her son are both doing well, the palace said. The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of legendary Motown group The Supremes, died on Monday at the age of 76, her publicist said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her publicist. No cause of death was released.

