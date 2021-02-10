Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi begins filming for Vikram Bhatt's 'Cold'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:24 IST
Actor Akshay Oberoi, best known for films like ''Pizza'' and ''Gurgaon'', on Wednesday said he has begun shooting for Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror movie ''Cold''.

The film chronicles the story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time and throws light on how she survives alone in a big city, surrounded by the danger of losing her life.

Oberoi, 36, said he is thrilled to be working with Vikram Bhatt, known for directing horror films like ''Raaz'' and ''1920''.

''What excited me about this film is that Vikram Bhatt said that he wanted to reinvent himself and make the scariest film. I immediately jumped on board because I'd love to collaborate successful directors wanting to reinventing themselves,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Cold'' is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta.

The film reunites Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, almost two decades after the latter wrote the hit horror film, ''Raaz''.

Produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar via their banner Loneranger, ''Cold'' also stars newcomer Anisha Pahuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

