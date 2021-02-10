Britain's Captain Tom was our world, says his daughter

Britain's Captain Tom was our world, says his daughterReuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:44 IST
The daughter of Captain Tom Moore, who died last week aged 100 after contracting COVID-19, paid tribute to her father on Wednesday, casting him as a vibrant mentor who spread hope and joy with his mischievous charm.
Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service.
"He was our world," said his daughter Hannah in a statement. "He was an amazing man with the biggest heart."
