Academy Awards in April to air live from multiple locations, organizers say

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:22 IST
The Academy Awards ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizers the Oscars, said in a statement:

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

