Left Menu

Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:07 IST
Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood's Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organisers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues.

An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate," the spokesperson said. The Golden Globes, which has also been scarce on specific details, is planning its own bicoastal broadcast for Feb. 28.

The Oscars were pushed back two months because of the pandemic. Director Steven Soderbergh, "Erin Brokovich" producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins are producing the telecast. It's unclear whether or not they will have a host. Last year's show had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20 per cent from the year prior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia launches agency to sell, rent former fighters' homes

Colombia launched a real estate agency on Wednesday to rent and sell properties handed over by former far-right paramilitaries and leftist guerrillas as a way of funding reparations for victims of the countys internal armed conflict.Real Es...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...

Modi assures Canada that India will strive to meet its vaccine needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the c...

Honduras asks WHO for priority COVID-19 vaccines after storm devastation

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Wednesday asked the World Health Organization WHO to make the Central American nation a priority in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes.Honduras, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021