Left Menu

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' to hit theaters on Sept 9 in five languages

Mark your calendars as the makers of the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer film 'Liger' have announced its worldwide theatrical release on September 9.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:51 IST
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' to hit theaters on Sept 9 in five languages
Poster of the film 'Liger' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mark your calendars as the makers of the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer film 'Liger' have announced its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. The romantic sports film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers of the film, Dharma Productions took to their official social media account to announce the release date and wrote, "Roaring and raring to go! Get ready to experience #Liger as it gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on 9th September 2021, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed" The 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Vijay Deverakonda also shared the news through his official Twitter account by sharing the official poster of the film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021. #LIGER#SaalaCrossbreed#PuriJagannadh"

On Wednesday, the 'My Name Is Khan' filmmaker, Karan Johar hopped on to Twitter and shared that the movie will see a theatrical release. Earlier, Johar, who has co-produced the project, shared the poster on January 18, and wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda and the fiery Ananya Panday."The poster shows Deverakonda in a boxer's avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rubbish collection tour cleans up Sydney Harbour, one kayak at a time

Arming each participant with a paddle, bucket, sieve and picker stick, Clean Up Kayak is a tour of Australias Sydney Harbour with a difference.The sole objective, says founder Laura Stone, is to clear rubbish from the harbour - and business...

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments - media

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, is set to step down over sexist remarks, media reported on Thursday, a resignation likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the Games later this ye...

Centre raises concern over Twitter's commitment to transparency, says it allows fake, unverified info

The Central government has conveyed to Twitter officials that the manner in which the social media giant officially allows fake, unverified, and automated bot accounts to be operated on its platform, raises doubts about its commitment to tr...

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori to step down over sexist remarks

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee head Yoshiro Mori will resign over his remarks about women talking too much, which were branded sexist at home and abroad, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, Kyodo News report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021