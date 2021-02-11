Elisabeth Moss joins making of 'The Godfather' feature

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:02 IST
Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss has boarded Barry Levinson's film about the making of the celebrated crime drama ''The Godfather''.

She joins previously announced actors Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play ''The Godfather'' director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, respectively.

According to Deadline, Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, documentary filmmaker and Francis Ford Coppola's wife.

Oscar winner Levinson, who is attached to direct the film, said he wanted to work with ''The Handmaid's Tale'' star for a long time.

''I couldn't be more excited about her joining the film. Every performance of Elisabeth's is nothing short of exceptional,'' the filmmaker said.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, ''The Godfather'' (1972) was based on author Mario Puzo's bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring screen icon Marlon Brando in the titular role, spawned into a film series with two sequels, which released in 1974 and 1990.

''The Godfather'' chronicles the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), focusing on the transformation of one of his sons, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), from a doe-eyed family outsider to ruthless mafia boss.

Regarding as one of the best films of all time and a box office success, ''The Godfather'' won the Oscars for best picture, best actor for Brando, and best adapted screenplay for Puzo and Coppola at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Levinson's movie will chronicle the battles between Coppola, who was 31 at the time, and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Brando, who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Pacino.

It is based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped with Levinson.

